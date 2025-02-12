Aussie Punk Band Private Function To Open For Green Day - Noise11.com

Australian punk band Private Function have been chosen to open for Green Day’s 2025 The Saviors Australian tour.

Private Function formed in Melbourne in 2016. They have released three albums ‘St Anger’ (2019), ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ (2020) and ‘370HSSV 0773H’ (2023).

The 2023 album scored Private Function their first award at the 2024 AIR Awards for ‘Best Independent Punk Album of EP’.

The Saviors Tour kicks off at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on March 1, followed by Engie Stadium in Sydney on March 3, and concluding at CBUS Super Stadium, Gold Coast on March 5.

AFI are special guests on the shows.

Tickets and more information at greenday.com and livenation.com.au

