Bernard Cribbens ‘Right Said Fred’ Dies Aged 93 - Noise11.com

Bernard Cribbens, best known for the 60s novelty song ‘Right Said Fred’, has died at the age of 93.

The song ‘Right Said Fred’ was produced by George Martin in 1962, before he started working with The Beatles.

‘Right Said Fred’ inspired the name of the band who had the hit with ‘I’m Too Sexy’.

Cribbens also starred in one episode of Fawlty Towers ‘The Hotel Inspector’ (1975), Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Frenzy’ (1972), Dr Who as William Mott, and the 1966 film ‘Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 AD’ and was narrator in The Wombles.

