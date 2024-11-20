Billy Corgan Buys Ticket For Auction To Win Courtney Love Song Lyrics About Him - Noise11.com

Billy Corgan has entered an entered an auction for Ellis Wildlife Sanctuary to win Courtney Love’s handwritten lyrics for ‘Violet’, which is a song Courtney wrote about Billy.

Ellis Park Wildlife Sanctuary in Sumatra rescues mistreated and abused animals and nurses them back to health. The park was found with the help of Warren Ellis of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds fame by conservationist Femke den Hass and Australian Lorinda Jane.

Billy posted to Instagram, “I think I’d like to win these lyrics because I think its about a guy I know a little bit and I’d love to put it on my wall”.

‘Violet’ was the opening song for Hole’s 1995 album ‘Live Through This’. Love wrote the song in 1991 about her relationship with Corgan in 1990. The words paint a not so nice picture of its subject detailing sexual exploitation, violence and resentment.

Check out Hole’s ‘Violet’.

The Ellis Park auction features items donated by Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coldplay, Nick Cave, Eddie Vedder, Michael Stipe, Nick Cave and more.

Visit https://www.ellispark.org

