The Smashing Pumpkins Received 10000 Applications for Guitarist Position - Noise11.com

The Smashing Pumpkins have eight people going through 10000 applications to find a new guitarist for the band.

Last week, The Smashing Pumpkins placed a social media post asked for applicants for a new guitarist to replace Jeff Schroeder, who departed the band after 16 years.

The applications were open to anyone anywhere in the world.

The Smashing Pumpkins is currently Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlain.

