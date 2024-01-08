The Smashing Pumpkins Open Guitarist Search To The World - Noise11.com

The Smashing Pumpkins are looking for a new guitarist following the departure of Jeff Schroeder, but instead of the usual stealth search normally done for bands of this calibre, the band has thrown it out to anyone in the world to put a hand up for the job.

The search is one with potential guitarists asked to submit a resume and related materials to [email protected]

Jeff Schroeder spent 16 years with The Smashing Pumpkins but opted to leave to pursue his own thing in 2023. He said in a statement, “I joined the band during a major transition stage within the music industry. I don’t think that any of us realised what it would really be like out there. When I joined, the idea was the band was going to pick up and carry on what it started, or from where it left off. That would be making new music, doing tours focused on the new music and some of the stuff from the defining era.”

“Now felt like the right time to create some space and do something different.”

“And I don’t want to say that I wasn’t being challenged in the Smashing Pumpkins anymore. It’s more that I feel like it’s time for me to do something different artistically that is a bit different from what I’ve been doing.”

Jeff’s final performance with The Smashing Pumpkins was 17 September, 2023 at Highland Park, Illinois. Jeff played on all of the band’s 2023 Australian dates for The World Is A Vampire tour which finished on the Gold Coast on 30 April, 2023.

