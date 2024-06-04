 Black Lace Singer Colin Gibb Dies Aged 70 - Noise11.com
Black Lace

Black Lace

Black Lace Singer Colin Gibb Dies Aged 70

by Paul Cashmere on June 4, 2024

in News

Colin Gibb of Black Lace, the act best known for the 1984 hit ‘Agadoo’, has died at age 70.

‘Agadoo’ reached no 16 in Australia and no 2 in the UK in 1984. While it was the only hit for Black Lace in Australia they had three more Top 40 hits in the UK, ‘Superman’ (1983), ‘Do The Conga’ (1984) and ‘Hokey Cokey’ (1985).

Black Lace were the UK entry for the Eurovision Song Contest of 1979. They performed the song ‘Mary Ann’.

Gibb was the longest serving member of the group, joining in 1976 and only retiring in early 2024. Just last month Colin announced, “Well all good things must come to an end. I have decided to retire. My last show will be on Thursday at Villa Adeje Beach Hotel, in San Eugeneo. Thanks to all of you that have supported “Black Lace” over the years, and the thousands of friends I have met during that time, since we set out in 1975.”

Black Lace management company NOW Management issued the following statement:

“Unfortunately Colin passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.

“He’d recently announced his departure from the entertainment industry and was looking forward to enjoying his retirement with his wife Susan.

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the news. Colin was the founder member of Black Lace, together with Alan Barton and they had huge hits through the 80s.

“Colin was a great friend and will be sadly missed.”

