Bleachers Premieres New Music ‘Modern Girl’ - Noise11.com

Bleachers are back with his new music of 2023 ‘Modern Girl’.

Bleachers last album was ‘Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night’ in 2021.

Bleachers is the recording moniker for producer and songwriter Jack Antonoff. Antonoff has produced and written for Taylor Swift, The 1975, Lorde, Florence + The Machine and Lana Del Rey. He is also the guitarist for the band .fun.

Antonoff has released three Bleachers albums, two album with .fun and three with Steel Train.

