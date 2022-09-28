Bliss N Eso Add November and December Dates - Noise11.com

Bliss N Eso have new dates added for November and December. The Wheels of Tunes tour will kick off in Adelaide on 23 November but fans will also get a preview at the Grand Final in Sydney this weekend.

Bliss n Eso will perform live as part of an all-Aussie music line-up for the NRL Grand Final pre-game entertainment to be held at Sydney’s Accor Stadium this Sunday 2 October. The entertainment line-up includes Jimmy Barnes featuring Diesel, Josh Teskey, Sheldon Riley plus Bliss n Eso featuring JOY., A.GIRL, Emma Donovan and Mahalia Barnes.

In a statement they said, “Everyone loves new music but the real fans love the BnE cult classics, it’s what made them fall in love with us in the first place!! So this is their chance to be part of the show and help choose the set list live on the spot as we invite them onstage to spin the wheel to hear the song they want played from our whole catalogue. We have never done anything like this before and it’s seriously epic. Some of these songs have been requested repeatedly for years and we have never played them live before so we are super stoked to make this an historical show as we embark on a fantastic new voyage thru BnE’s classics on the Wheel of Tunes tour!!”

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 6 October (11am local)

Wednesday 23 November

The Gov | Adelaide, SA

Thursday 24 November

170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 26 November

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 1 December

Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 3 December

Metropolis | Fremantle, WA

