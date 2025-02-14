Bliss N Eso Have A Stack Of ‘The Moon (The Light Side) Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Bliss N Eso have attached a stack of Australian tour dates to the release of their eighth album ‘The Moon (The Light Side)’.

The album is coming on 11 April with the tour starting 23 May.

“Making our new album The Moon (The Light Side) was honestly one of the most fun times we’ve had in the studio in years. We wanted to return to the essence of what made us fall in love with Hip Hop when we were kids – that classic golden era party rocking vibe that originally made BnE. We’ve been blessed to have built up an incredible fan base over the years and when making this album we constantly envisioned playing these new songs and the electric energy they would create between us and the crowd. We’re so pumped to take it to the next level on this tour and to bring this album to life for the first time. It’s time to blast off y’all… cause it’s a PARTY ON THE MOON!”

Tour dates are:

Friday 23 May

The Powerhouse | Toowoomba, QLD

Saturday 24 May

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 30 May

The Green Room | Bryon Bay, NSW

Saturday 31 May

Miami Marketta | Gold Coast, QLD

Friday 6 June

Panthers | Port Macquarie, NSW

Saturday 7 June

Hoey Moey | Coffs Harbour, NSW

Friday 13 June

Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 14 June

Metro City | Perth, WA

Friday 20 June

NEX | Newcastle, NSW

Saturday 21 June

Drifters Wharf | Gosford, NSW

Thursday 26 June

Barwon Heads Hotel | Barwon Heads, VIC

Friday 27 June

Pier Hotel | Frankston, VIC

Saturday 28 June

Forum | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 4 July

Waves | Wollongong, NSW

Saturday 5 July

UC Refectory | Canberra, ACT

Friday 11 July

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 12 July

EVAN Theatre Panthers | Penrith, NSW

Friday 18 July

The Cube | Wodonga, VIC

Saturday 19 July

Echuca Hotel | Echuca, VIC

Saturday 26 July

Waterfront Hotel Motel | Moruya, NSW

Friday 1 August

FLNDRS | Townsville, QLD

Saturday 2 August

Harrup Park | Mackay, QLD

Friday 8 August

Hobart City Hall | Hobart, TAS

Saturday 9 August

The Forth Pub | Forth, TAS

Wednesday 13 August

The Station | Jindabyne, NSW

Friday 15 August

The Station | Sunshine Coast, QLD

Saturday 16 August

Magnums Hotel | Airlie Beach, QLD

*Cairns show to be announced soon

