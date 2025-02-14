 Bliss N Eso Have A Stack Of ‘The Moon (The Light Side) Tour Dates - Noise11.com
Bliss N Eso Have A Stack Of 'The Moon (The Light Side) Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on February 14, 2025

in News

Bliss N Eso have attached a stack of Australian tour dates to the release of their eighth album ‘The Moon (The Light Side)’.

The album is coming on 11 April with the tour starting 23 May.

“Making our new album The Moon (The Light Side) was honestly one of the most fun times we’ve had in the studio in years. We wanted to return to the essence of what made us fall in love with Hip Hop when we were kids – that classic golden era party rocking vibe that originally made BnE. We’ve been blessed to have built up an incredible fan base over the years and when making this album we constantly envisioned playing these new songs and the electric energy they would create between us and the crowd. We’re so pumped to take it to the next level on this tour and to bring this album to life for the first time. It’s time to blast off y’all… cause it’s a PARTY ON THE MOON!”

Tour dates are:

Friday 23 May
The Powerhouse | Toowoomba, QLD

Saturday 24 May
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 30 May
The Green Room | Bryon Bay, NSW

Saturday 31 May
Miami Marketta | Gold Coast, QLD

Friday 6 June
Panthers | Port Macquarie, NSW

Saturday 7 June
Hoey Moey | Coffs Harbour, NSW

Friday 13 June
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 14 June
Metro City | Perth, WA

Friday 20 June
NEX | Newcastle, NSW

Saturday 21 June
Drifters Wharf | Gosford, NSW

Thursday 26 June
Barwon Heads Hotel | Barwon Heads, VIC

Friday 27 June
Pier Hotel | Frankston, VIC

Saturday 28 June
Forum | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 4 July
Waves | Wollongong, NSW

Saturday 5 July
UC Refectory | Canberra, ACT

Friday 11 July
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 12 July
EVAN Theatre Panthers | Penrith, NSW

Friday 18 July
The Cube | Wodonga, VIC

Saturday 19 July
Echuca Hotel | Echuca, VIC

Saturday 26 July
Waterfront Hotel Motel | Moruya, NSW

Friday 1 August
FLNDRS | Townsville, QLD

Saturday 2 August
Harrup Park | Mackay, QLD

Friday 8 August
Hobart City Hall | Hobart, TAS

Saturday 9 August
The Forth Pub | Forth, TAS

Wednesday 13 August
The Station | Jindabyne, NSW

Friday 15 August
The Station | Sunshine Coast, QLD

Saturday 16 August
Magnums Hotel | Airlie Beach, QLD

*Cairns show to be announced soon

