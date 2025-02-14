Bliss N Eso Have A Stack Of ‘The Moon (The Light Side) Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Bliss N Eso have attached a stack of Australian tour dates to the release of their eighth album ‘The Moon (The Light Side)’.
The album is coming on 11 April with the tour starting 23 May.
“Making our new album The Moon (The Light Side) was honestly one of the most fun times we’ve had in the studio in years. We wanted to return to the essence of what made us fall in love with Hip Hop when we were kids – that classic golden era party rocking vibe that originally made BnE. We’ve been blessed to have built up an incredible fan base over the years and when making this album we constantly envisioned playing these new songs and the electric energy they would create between us and the crowd. We’re so pumped to take it to the next level on this tour and to bring this album to life for the first time. It’s time to blast off y’all… cause it’s a PARTY ON THE MOON!”
Tour dates are:
Friday 23 May
The Powerhouse | Toowoomba, QLD
Saturday 24 May
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Friday 30 May
The Green Room | Bryon Bay, NSW
Saturday 31 May
Miami Marketta | Gold Coast, QLD
Friday 6 June
Panthers | Port Macquarie, NSW
Saturday 7 June
Hoey Moey | Coffs Harbour, NSW
Friday 13 June
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA
Saturday 14 June
Metro City | Perth, WA
Friday 20 June
NEX | Newcastle, NSW
Saturday 21 June
Drifters Wharf | Gosford, NSW
Thursday 26 June
Barwon Heads Hotel | Barwon Heads, VIC
Friday 27 June
Pier Hotel | Frankston, VIC
Saturday 28 June
Forum | Melbourne, VIC
Friday 4 July
Waves | Wollongong, NSW
Saturday 5 July
UC Refectory | Canberra, ACT
Friday 11 July
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 12 July
EVAN Theatre Panthers | Penrith, NSW
Friday 18 July
The Cube | Wodonga, VIC
Saturday 19 July
Echuca Hotel | Echuca, VIC
Saturday 26 July
Waterfront Hotel Motel | Moruya, NSW
Friday 1 August
FLNDRS | Townsville, QLD
Saturday 2 August
Harrup Park | Mackay, QLD
Friday 8 August
Hobart City Hall | Hobart, TAS
Saturday 9 August
The Forth Pub | Forth, TAS
Wednesday 13 August
The Station | Jindabyne, NSW
Friday 15 August
The Station | Sunshine Coast, QLD
Saturday 16 August
Magnums Hotel | Airlie Beach, QLD
*Cairns show to be announced soon
