Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie Checks In From Hospital - Noise11.com

Skyhooks legend Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie has checked in from his hospital room to update fans on his condition after being diagnosed with Luekaemia.

Bongo announced his condition on 26 January.

Bongo had a visit from a couple of other legends, Red Symons of Skyhooks and Ol’ 55 and The Falcons’ Wilbur Wilde.

Bongo posted:

A couple of heavy hitters gave me a visit on the weekend. Lifted my spirits no end!

A lot of memories laughs!

My diagnosis is Acute Myeloid Leukaemia which is an aggressive cancer, however having said that It is curable and I am gonna beat this sucker. I’m in great shape and all the signs are good. I’ve got a great team around me and they’ve taken the attack on without delay. I’m 5 days into chemo. My constant companion is a drip stand with I.V pumps.

I’ve received an overwhelming number of calls.posts and texts etc wishing me well and believe me me I’m feeling the love! Very special thanks to Peter Green and Victor Marshall for taking the pressure off and handling all the facebooks and press releases.

Again apologies to all the venues I’ve had to cancel and I look forward to see you all pressing the boards later in the year. With Love Bob