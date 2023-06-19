 Bob Dylan Covers Van Morrison Classic In Spain - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan Covers Van Morrison Classic In Spain

by Paul Cashmere on June 19, 2023

in News

Bob Dylan made a rare alteration to his Rough and Rowdy Ways setlist in Spain last week when the Johnny Mercer cover of ‘That Old Black Magic’ was replaced with a Van Morrison cover ‘Into The Mystic’.

Dylan and Morrison both appeared on The Band’s The Last Waltz concert of 1976 but not together.

They were together in 1989 in Athens for this performance of Morrison’s ‘Crazy Love’ and ‘And It Stoned Me’.

There is also footage of Morrison, Dylan and Carlos Santana performing Dylan’s ‘It’s All Over Now Baby Blue’ in 1984 in Ireland.

Dylan and Morrison have crossed paths numerous times over the years but have never toured together or appeared on each others albums.

Bob Dylan setlist 2023

Watching the River Flow (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)
Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine (from Blonde on Blonde, 1966)
I Contain Multitudes (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
False Prophet (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
When I Paint My Masterpiece (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)
Black Rider (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
My Own Version of You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967)
Crossing the Rubicon (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969)
Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
Gotta Serve Somebody (from Slow Train Coming, 1979)
I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
Into The Mystic (Van Morrison cover)
Mother of Muses (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
Goodbye Jimmy Reed (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)
Every Grain of Sand (from Shot of Love, 1981)

