Boom Crash Opera Live at The Tivoli Sydney 1986 Coming Friday - Noise11.com

A historic recording from Boom Crash Opera recorded live at The Tivoli in Sydney in 1986 will be released this coming Friday (4 October 2024).

The Tivoli show was recorded on May 20 1986. Boom Crash Opera had just released their first single ‘Great Wall’ a week earlier. That song won Best Debut Single at the 1986 Countdown Awards. The debut album ‘Boom Crash Opera’ would not surface until September 1987.

The line-up for the band at this show was:

BAND

Peter Farnan – guitar, backing vocals

Peter ‘Maz’ Maslen – drums,

Greg ‘Spock’ O’Connor – keyboards

Richard Pleasance – bass, backing vocals

Dale Ryder – lead vocals

Pleasance left in 1992, O’Connor is 1994. Pete Farnan, Maz and Dale Ryder are still active members of the band.

The audience that night were hearing most of the debut album 16 months in advance. A few b-sides were in the set. ‘Axe To Grind’ didn’t surface until the next album in 1989 and ‘Rocks In My Head’ was released as a 1989 b-side. Two other songs, ‘Floppy Man Stand Up’ and ‘Hold Me Down’ have never been officially released.

TRACKS

1 Face That I’m Living In (b-side of Her Charity, 1987)

2 Leave (b-side of Hands Up In the Air, 1986)

3 Bombshell (from Boom Crash Opera, 1987)

4 Her Charity (from Boom Crash Opera, 1987)

5 Axe To Grind (released on These Here Are Crazy Times, 1989)

6 Caught Between Two Towns (from Boom Crash Opera, 1987)

7 Too Hot To Think (from Boom Crash Opera, 1987)

8 Gap That Opened (from Boom Crash Opera, 1987)

9 Rocks Are In My Head (released as b-side of Onion Skin, 1989)

10 Floppy Man Stand Up (unreleased)

11 Great Wall (from Boom Crash Opera, 1987)

12 Spirit Of Progress (b-side of City Flat, 1987)

13 Hold Me Down (unreleased)

14 Hands Up In The Air (from Boom Crash Opera, 1987)

