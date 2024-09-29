 Boom Crash Opera Live at The Tivoli Sydney 1986 Coming Friday - Noise11.com
Boom Crash Opera live at the Tivoli 1986

Boom Crash Opera live at the Tivoli 1986

Boom Crash Opera Live at The Tivoli Sydney 1986 Coming Friday

by Paul Cashmere on September 30, 2024

in News

A historic recording from Boom Crash Opera recorded live at The Tivoli in Sydney in 1986 will be released this coming Friday (4 October 2024).

The Tivoli show was recorded on May 20 1986. Boom Crash Opera had just released their first single ‘Great Wall’ a week earlier. That song won Best Debut Single at the 1986 Countdown Awards. The debut album ‘Boom Crash Opera’ would not surface until September 1987.

The line-up for the band at this show was:

BAND
Peter Farnan – guitar, backing vocals
Peter ‘Maz’ Maslen – drums,
Greg ‘Spock’ O’Connor – keyboards
Richard Pleasance – bass, backing vocals
Dale Ryder – lead vocals

Pleasance left in 1992, O’Connor is 1994. Pete Farnan, Maz and Dale Ryder are still active members of the band.

The audience that night were hearing most of the debut album 16 months in advance. A few b-sides were in the set. ‘Axe To Grind’ didn’t surface until the next album in 1989 and ‘Rocks In My Head’ was released as a 1989 b-side. Two other songs, ‘Floppy Man Stand Up’ and ‘Hold Me Down’ have never been officially released.

TRACKS
1 Face That I’m Living In (b-side of Her Charity, 1987)
2 Leave (b-side of Hands Up In the Air, 1986)
3 Bombshell (from Boom Crash Opera, 1987)
4 Her Charity (from Boom Crash Opera, 1987)
5 Axe To Grind (released on These Here Are Crazy Times, 1989)
6 Caught Between Two Towns (from Boom Crash Opera, 1987)
7 Too Hot To Think (from Boom Crash Opera, 1987)
8 Gap That Opened (from Boom Crash Opera, 1987)
9 Rocks Are In My Head (released as b-side of Onion Skin, 1989)
10 Floppy Man Stand Up (unreleased)
11 Great Wall (from Boom Crash Opera, 1987)
12 Spirit Of Progress (b-side of City Flat, 1987)
13 Hold Me Down (unreleased)
14 Hands Up In The Air (from Boom Crash Opera, 1987)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

U2 photo supplied Universal Music
U2 How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ Gets Reassembled for 20th Anniversary

U2 will mark the 20th anniversary of ‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ with a remastered album and ‘How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb’, made up of new and unreleased songs from the original album.

42 mins ago
Wang Chung
Wang Chung Classic ‘Everybody Have Fun Tonight’ Gets a 2024 Update

Wang Chung’s 1986 classic ‘Everybody Have Fun Tonight’ has a brand new 2024 remix by Eric Kupper.

2 hours ago
Chuck D of Public Enemy - Image By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Public Enemy Postpone Australian Tour

Public Enemy are no longer coming to Australia because Chuck D has to undergo eye surgery.

6 hours ago
Prince Purple Rain House Listed on AirBnB

Prince's Purple Rain house has been listed on Airbnb.

1 day ago
Haircut 100 The Unloving Plum
Haircut 100 Release First Single in 40 Years ‘The Unloving Plum’

Haircut 100 are back with a brand new song ‘The Unloving Plum’, the first single for the UK band since 1984.

4 days ago
Kylie Minogue Adds More Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney Dates To Tension Tour

Kylie Minogue’s 2025 Tension tour has new dates added for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

4 days ago
Jim Moginie photo by Serge Thomann
Midnight Oil’s Jim Moginie ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Fine’ Dates

Midnight Oil’s powerhouse guitarist Jim Moginie will perform five intimate shows in December to launch his new album ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Fine’.

5 days ago