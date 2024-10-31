 Brand New Heavies To Return To Australia in 2025 - Noise11.com
The Brand New Heavies

Brand New Heavies To Return To Australia in 2025

by Paul Cashmere on October 31, 2024

in News

Brand New Heavies are coming back to Australia in February 2025 after last visiting the country in 2022.

Watch the 2022 Noise11 interview with Andrew Levy:

For 2025 Brand New Heavies are heading out for the ‘Brother Sister 30’ tour.

‘Brother Sister’ was the third Brand New Heavies album reaching number 20 in Australia and number 4 in the UK. The album delivered two hits ‘Dream on Dreamer’ and the BNH cover of Maria Muldaur’s ‘Midnight At The Oasis’.

The Brand New Heavies 2025 line-up will feature founders Andrew Levy and Simon Bartholomew with singer Angela Ricci. “We can’t believe that Brother Sister is going to be 30 years young! What better way to celebrate than coming to see us play the album in its entirety as well as all our hits,” the band said in a statement.

THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2025

Thursday 13th February
Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

Friday 14th February
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday 15th February
Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Monday 17th February
Astor Theatre, Perth WA

TEG PRE-SALE
Monday 4th November 11.00am to
Wednesday 6th November 10.00am (local time)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON-SALE
Wednesday 6th November at 11.00am (local time)

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=BRANDH25&eg=PROM&ep=TEGL

