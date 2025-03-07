Brand New Music For Aussie Bluesman Charlie Bedford ‘Violet Street’ - Noise11.com

I’m guessing Aussie blues musician Charlie Bedford may be 24 or 25 now. He was 17 when he blew the audience away at the Melbourne Guitar Show in 2018.

Charlie Bedford in 2018

Charlie Bedford was 12 when he started playing in Australia’s music venues. He has since toured all over the world playing in Memphis and Nashville and alongside band members for BB King, ray Charles and Wilson Pickett.

For 2025 Charlie has brand new music ‘Violet Street’.

Charlie Bedford upcoming live dates are:

March

8 – Newstead Pool Party – 17:00

9 – Hop Temple – Ballarat – 13:30

14 – American Hotel – Echuca – 17:00

April

4 – Red Lion Hotel – Ballarat – 19:00

5 – Private House Concert – 19:30

May

4 – Shiraz Republic – Cornella // Bendigo – 14:00

24 – Broken Hill Pub – 20:00

