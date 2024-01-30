Brendan B. Brown of Wheatus is a Huge Fan of Vegemite - Noise11.com

With two Australian tours in the next three months, it is a good thing Brendan B. Brown of Wheatus loves Vegemite.

“I used to be a Promite guy but I’m off it now,” Brendan tells Noise11.com. “Too much sugar. My friends Riggs and Tom from down there sent me a customised BBB Vegemite jar. I just cracked it the other night. It has been a nightly toast thing. A lot of butter and Vegemite. That’s the stud. I love it”.

Brendan became a fan of Vegemite during his first Australia tour in 2000. “The first time I went to Australia I was staying in Manly Vale, in the Northern Beaches area,” he says. “I had a night out which I rarely do and I was rough. I said ‘man, I’ve got to get some Advil or something.’ My girlfriend at the time said, ‘sit down’ and made me two vegemite pieces of toast. Vegemite and butter and my hangover was gone in seconds. I’m a believer”.

Fun fact: Vegemite is made from leftover brewers yeast extract. Basically, everything that doesn’t go into making a beer is used to make Vegemite.

Fun fact 2: Vegemite was developed in Melbourne, Australia by Cyril Callister. Cyril died in 1949 and was buried at Box Hill Cemetery. We assume he was played in a coffin and not spread all over the plot.

Watch the Brendan B. Brown Noise11 interview:

Brendan B. Brown is touring Australia as a solo artist with Art Alexakis of Everclear before returning for Pandemomium with Alice Cooper, Blondie and Deep Purple in April.

ART ALEXAKIS (EVERCLEAR) with BRENDAN B. BROWN (WHEATUS)

AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL TOUR – FEBRUARY 2024

FEBRUARY 1 – Cleveland Sands Hotel | Cleveland QLD

FEBRUARY 2 – Miami Marketta | Gold Coast QLD

FEBRUARY 3 – Kings Beach Tavern | Caloundra QLD

FEBRUARY 4 – The Backroom at Chardons Corner Hotel | Brisbane QLD

FEBRUARY 8 – Lion Arts Factory | Adelaide SA

FEBRUARY 9 – Freo Social | Fremantle WA

FEBRUARY 10 – The Carine | Duncraig WA

FEBRUARY 11 – Dunsborough Tavern | Dunsborough WA

FEBRUARY 15 – The Wool Exchange | Geelong VIC

FEBRUARY 16 – Chelsea Heights Hotel | Chelsea Heights VIC

FEBRUARY 17 – Brunswick Ballroom | Brunswick VIC

FEBRUARY 22 – Waves | Wollongong NSW

FEBRUARY 23 Crowbar | Sydney NSW

FEBRUARY 24 – Ettamogah Hotel | Kellyville Ridge NSW

FEBRUARY 25 – King St Bandroom | Newcastle NSW

PANDEMONIUM 2024

Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne

Thursday, April 25: The Domain, Sydney (ANZAC Day Holiday)

Saturday, April 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast

Sunday, April 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island

https://www.pandemonium.rocks

