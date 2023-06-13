Brian Johnson Treats Sam Fender Fans To Some Real Music - Noise11.com

Fans of UK pop singer Sam Fender were treated to some unexpected reality when Brian Johnson popped up with Fender to perform a couple of AC/DC classic.

The Fender fans were shook all night long with Brian’s AC/DC rock anthems ‘Back In Black’ and ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’.

Johnson last appeared on stage at Wembley for the Taylor Hawkins tribute. AC/DC will perform for the first time since 2016 on October 7, 2023 at Power Trip in Indio, California. Their last show was 20 September, 2023 in Philadelphia.

Sam Fender Setlist, 10 June 2023, Newcastle UK

Will We Talk? (from Hypersonic Missiles, 2019)

Getting Started (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)

Dead Boys (from Hypersonic Missiles, 2019)

Mantra (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)

I’m on Fire (Bruce Springsteen cover) (with Liam Fender)

The Borders (from Hypersonic Missiles, 2019)

Spice (from Hypersonic Missiles, 2019)

Howdon Aldi Death Queue (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)

Get You Down (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)

Spit of You (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)

Alright (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)

Back in Black (AC/DC cover) (with Brian Johnson)

You Shook Me All Night Long (AC/DC cover) (with Brian Johnson)

Play God (from Hypersonic Missiles, 2019)

The Dying Light (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)

Encore:

Happy Birthday to You (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover) (Sung to Tom)

Wild Grey Ocean (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)

Saturday (from Hypersonic Missiles, 2019)

Seventeen Going Under (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)

Hypersonic Missiles (from Hypersonic Missiles, 2019)

