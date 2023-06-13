 Brian Johnson Treats Sam Fender Fans To Some Real Music - Noise11.com
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Johnson Treats Sam Fender Fans To Some Real Music

by Paul Cashmere on June 13, 2023

in News

Fans of UK pop singer Sam Fender were treated to some unexpected reality when Brian Johnson popped up with Fender to perform a couple of AC/DC classic.

The Fender fans were shook all night long with Brian’s AC/DC rock anthems ‘Back In Black’ and ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’.

Johnson last appeared on stage at Wembley for the Taylor Hawkins tribute. AC/DC will perform for the first time since 2016 on October 7, 2023 at Power Trip in Indio, California. Their last show was 20 September, 2023 in Philadelphia.

Sam Fender Setlist, 10 June 2023, Newcastle UK

Will We Talk? (from Hypersonic Missiles, 2019)
Getting Started (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)
Dead Boys (from Hypersonic Missiles, 2019)
Mantra (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)
I’m on Fire (Bruce Springsteen cover) (with Liam Fender)
The Borders (from Hypersonic Missiles, 2019)
Spice (from Hypersonic Missiles, 2019)
Howdon Aldi Death Queue (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)
Get You Down (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)
Spit of You (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)
Alright (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)
Back in Black (AC/DC cover) (with Brian Johnson)
You Shook Me All Night Long (AC/DC cover) (with Brian Johnson)
Play God (from Hypersonic Missiles, 2019)
The Dying Light (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)

Encore:
Happy Birthday to You (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover) (Sung to Tom)
Wild Grey Ocean (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)
Saturday (from Hypersonic Missiles, 2019)
Seventeen Going Under (from Seventeen Going Under, 2021)
Hypersonic Missiles (from Hypersonic Missiles, 2019)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Andy White and Tim Finn
Tim Finn and Andy White Premiere ‘Three Sheep Grazing’ Video

Tim Finn and Andy White have a new video for the ‘AT’ album track ‘Three Sheep Grazing’.

1 day ago
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim Leaves Stage Half Way Through Melbourne Concert

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim left the stage halfway through the group's concert due to a medical condition on Sunday.

2 days ago
The Soul Movers
The Soul Movers Get Up To Some Monkey Business

The Soul Movers will have a new album ‘Dumb Luck’ in September and have given us a preview with ‘Monkey’.

4 days ago
Ross Wilson Facebook
Ross Wilson Releases First New Music Since 2010

Ross Wilson has four new and original songs modernising his catalogue with new music for the first time since 2010.

4 days ago
The Teskey Brothers-Credit Ian Laidlaw
The Teskey Brothers To Tour ‘The Winding Way’

With a third album for The Teskey Brothers on the way, the band will embark on ‘The Winding Way’ tour to treat fans to the new songs.

6 days ago
Burning Grace Let Me Go
Burning Grace ‘Let Me Go’ Features John Farnham Band Members

The new song from Burning Grace titled ‘Let Me Go’ features some special guests with guitarist Brett Garsed and bass player Craig Newman from the John Farnham Band as well as drummer Gerry Pantazis who has worked with Tommy Emmanuel and Olivia Newton-John and who will be performed with Russell Morris on his upcoming orchestra shows.

6 days ago
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Cancels All Upcoming Events

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all work commitments to "rest and recover" ahead of Glastonbury.

June 6, 2023