Britney Spears Arrested In California On Suspicion Of DUI - Noise11.com

Britney Spears has been arrested in California on suspicion of driving under the influence, with the pop superstar detained late Wednesday night in Ventura County.

by Paul Cashmere

Pop icon Britney Spears has been arrested in California on suspicion of driving under the influence after being stopped by police in Ventura County late Wednesday evening.

Authorities confirmed the singer was detained by the California Highway Patrol at around 9.30pm local time. Law enforcement records show she was taken into custody and later booked during the early hours of Thursday morning before being released several hours later.

Police documents indicate Spears is scheduled to appear in court on 4 May. Neither the singer nor her representatives have issued a public statement about the arrest.

The incident occurred in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles, where officers stopped Spears while she was driving. Records show she was placed in handcuffs shortly after the stop and formally processed by police in the early morning hours. She was released from custody later that same morning.

Spears’ social media presence also changed in the aftermath of the arrest, with her Instagram account deactivated shortly after the news surfaced.

The arrest comes during a period of significant change for the singer’s career. Earlier this year it emerged that Spears had sold the rights to her entire music catalogue to the privately held music publisher Primary Wave. The deal was reportedly finalised late last year, adding Spears to a growing list of artists who have sold the rights to their recordings and publishing catalogues.

Catalogue acquisitions have become increasingly common in the music business over the past decade as major publishers and investment groups seek long-term revenue from classic recordings. The reported scale of Spears’ agreement has drawn comparisons to other high-profile catalogue deals in recent years, including the sale by Justin Bieber of his songwriting catalogue in 2023.

Spears has not released a studio album since Glory in 2016, although her legacy as one of the defining pop stars of the late 1990s and early 2000s remains intact. Born in Mississippi and raised in Louisiana, Spears first rose to prominence as a child performer on The Mickey Mouse Club before launching a solo career that would transform her into a global pop phenomenon.

Her 1998 debut single …Baby One More Time became one of the most recognisable pop songs of its era, launching a run of hits that included Oops!… I Did It Again and Toxic. Across the late 1990s and early 2000s, Spears became one of the most commercially successful artists of her generation, selling millions of albums worldwide and shaping the direction of mainstream pop music.

In recent years, much of the public discussion surrounding Spears has centred on the conservatorship that controlled her personal and financial decisions for more than a decade. The court-ordered arrangement, first implemented in 2008 and largely overseen by her father, became the focus of widespread debate and the global #FreeBritney movement.

The conservatorship was formally dissolved by a Los Angeles court in 2021 after significant public pressure and legal challenges.

Since regaining control over her affairs, Spears has largely stepped away from regular recording and touring activity. In 2023 she released the bestselling memoir The Woman In Me, offering a detailed account of her life in the spotlight and the years spent under legal guardianship.

Earlier this year Spears also suggested that a return to performing could happen outside the United States. In a social media message shared in January, the singer wrote that she hoped to perform again in the United Kingdom and Australia in the future, potentially alongside her son.

Spears has had previous driving-related incidents during her long career in the public eye. In 2006 she faced intense criticism after being photographed driving with her infant son seated on her lap rather than in a car seat. She later apologised, describing the situation as a mistake made while trying to evade aggressive paparazzi.

In 2007 she was charged with hit-and-run causing property damage and driving without a valid California driver’s licence. The matter was later resolved through a settlement with the vehicle owner.

More recently, Spears was stopped by police in 2023 and issued violations for failing to carry a valid driver’s licence and proof of insurance.

The latest arrest follows reports that the singer had been stopped in Ventura County after allegedly driving erratically earlier in the evening. Authorities have not publicly detailed the circumstances surrounding the stop beyond confirming the suspicion of driving under the influence.

Spears is expected to appear in court on 4 May, where the case will proceed through the legal process.

Despite the controversy surrounding the arrest, Spears remains one of the most influential figures in modern pop music, with a catalogue of hits that helped define the sound and image of late-1990s and early-2000s mainstream pop.

