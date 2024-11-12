Britney Spears' Child Support Payments Are About To Head - Noise11.com

Britney Spears is about to make her final child support payments to her ex-husband Kevin Federline at the end of this week.

After 17 years, TMZ reports that Spears, who has been making biweekly payments of $10,000 (£7,840) to the father of her two boys, will hand over her final contribution on Friday.

At one point, Federline had been receiving $40,000 (£31,400) a month from Spears towards the children’s upbringing because the boys lived with him full-time in Hawaii. They settled on $20,000 (£15,700) after their eldest son, Sean Preston, turned 18 last year.

The exes, who divorced in 2007, also share son Jayden James, whose 18th birthday was in September.

Federline’s lawyer explained to People magazine that child support for Jayden would continue until November when he finished high school.

“Under California law, child support jurisdiction continues until the minor child reaches the age of 18, or if upon their 18th birthday they have not yet graduated high school, it continues until they graduate high school, but in no event later than their 19th birthday,” he said.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Spears has been spending time with her younger son after years of estrangement.

People reports that Britney recently reunited with Jayden James, who has been visiting his mum in Los Angeles.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

