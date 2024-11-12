 Britney Spears' Child Support Payments Are About To Head - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears’ Child Support Payments Are About To Head

by Music-News.com on November 13, 2024

in News

Britney Spears is about to make her final child support payments to her ex-husband Kevin Federline at the end of this week.

After 17 years, TMZ reports that Spears, who has been making biweekly payments of $10,000 (£7,840) to the father of her two boys, will hand over her final contribution on Friday.

At one point, Federline had been receiving $40,000 (£31,400) a month from Spears towards the children’s upbringing because the boys lived with him full-time in Hawaii. They settled on $20,000 (£15,700) after their eldest son, Sean Preston, turned 18 last year.

The exes, who divorced in 2007, also share son Jayden James, whose 18th birthday was in September.

Federline’s lawyer explained to People magazine that child support for Jayden would continue until November when he finished high school.

“Under California law, child support jurisdiction continues until the minor child reaches the age of 18, or if upon their 18th birthday they have not yet graduated high school, it continues until they graduate high school, but in no event later than their 19th birthday,” he said.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Spears has been spending time with her younger son after years of estrangement.

People reports that Britney recently reunited with Jayden James, who has been visiting his mum in Los Angeles.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin Kisses Sydney Goodbye

Chris Martin intrigued onlookers on Monday when he kissed the tarmac at Sydney Airport before boarding a private jet to Auckland, New Zealand.

14 hours ago
Coldplay at Marvel Stadium Melbourne 30 October 2024 photo credit @jordankmunns supplied by Live Nation
Ralph Macchio Visits Melbourne To Make The Karate Kid Video With Coldplay

Ralph Macchio, the Karate Kid, was in Melbourne last week to make a music video with Coldplay for the title theme song of the new Karate Kid movie ‘Karate Kid: Legends’.

November 4, 2024
Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live
Lady Gaga To Appear At Final Kamala Harris Rally

Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey and more are among the celebrities headlining Kamala Harris' final rallies on Election Eve in the United States.

November 4, 2024
Coldplay at Marvel Stadium Melbourne 30 October 2024 photo credit @jordankmunns supplied by Live Nation
Chris Martin falls Through Trap Door At Coldplay Melbourne Concert

Coldplay's Chris Martin fell through a trapdoor in the stage during a concert in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday.

November 4, 2024
Nicole Scherzinger: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Nicole Scherzinger Settles Three-Year Pussycat Dolls Dispute

Nicole Scherzinger and Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin have settled their three-year legal battle over the group's cancelled reunion tour.

November 3, 2024
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Posthumous Liam Payne Song Pulled From Release

Liam Payne's posthumous single will be postponed.

October 31, 2024
Coldplay at Marvel Stadium Melbourne 30 October 2024 photo credit @jordankmunns supplied by Live Nation
Coldplay Play First Show Ever Without Guy Berryman #ColdplayMelbourne

Coldplay’s first Australian ‘Music of the Spheres’ show in Melbourne was special but for the wrong reason. For the first time ever, the four founding members were three. Bass player Guy Berryman fell ill hours before the show. Guy was replaced with the band’s sound engineer Bill Rahko who mimed Guy’s bass parts wearing a helmet.

October 31, 2024