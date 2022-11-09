Britney Spears Dismisses Biopic Concept - Noise11.com

Britney Spears has dismissed the idea of anybody making a biopic about her life.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Millie Bobby Brown expressed an interest in portraying Britney in a film.

However, Britney took to Instagram on Tuesday to shut down the idea.

“I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead!!!” she wrote, before seemingly referring to her ongoing dispute with her family as a result of her conservatorship. “Although it’s pretty fucking clear they preferred me dead…I guess my family is going to lock their doors now!!!”

During court proceedings last year, Britney accused her father Jamie Spears, family members, and management team of abuse and mistreatment. The controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

Millie has not yet commented on Britney’s post.

In her conversation with Drew Barrymore, the Stranger Things star claimed that the singer’s story “resonated” with her.

“I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. (It) would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me,” she said. “Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger. I see the scramble for words (in her interviews) and I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

