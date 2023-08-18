 Bruce Springsteen Cancels Shows Due To Illness - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen Cancels Shows Due To Illness

by Music-News.com on August 18, 2023

in News

Bruce Springsteen has postponed two shows due to illness.

Springsteen had been due to perform at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park on August 16 and 18, but shortly before Wednesday’s (16.08.23) gig it was announced he and the E Street Band wouldn’t be taking to the stage as planned.

In a statement on Bruce’s X page, his team said: “Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed.

“We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

The tour kicked off in February, although it was initially announced in 2020 to support his ‘Letter To You’ album before being delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It finally got underway earlier this year for a 28-date run across the United States, before a 31-show European leg.

Bruce Springsteen returned to the US with a show in Chicago on August 9, while the latest axed gigs mark the second time he’s had to postpone shows on the tour.

In March, the ‘Dancing In the Dark’ hitmaker was forced to rescheduled three shows due to an unspecified illness.

At the time, E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt wrote on Twitter: “No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon.”

Meanwhile, the following month Bruce was struck down with COVID-19 and had to pull out of plans to attend the American Music Honors awards show at the Pollak Theatre on the campus of Monmouth University in New Jersey.

He had been due to attend the ceremony – which raised funds for the university’s Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music – alongside his wife Patti Scialfa but had to appear via video message instead after they both fell ill.

Bob Santelli, the Archives’ executive director, broke the news to the audience at the show, telling them: “It broke our hearts around 6 a.m. this morning when I got a call that two of the most important people who were supposed to be here, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, unfortunately came down with COVID.”

