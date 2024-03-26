 Bruce Springsteen Named First International Ivors Fellow - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen Named First International Ivors Fellow

by Music-News.com on March 27, 2024

in News

Bruce Springsteen is set become the first international songwriter to become a Fellow of The Ivors Academy.

It was announced on Tuesday that the rock icon is set to make history by becoming the first American songwriter to become a Fellow of The Ivors Academy, which is the highest honour an artist can receive from the British institution.

Springsteen joins 26 other artists who have received the honour, including Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Sir Elton John, Joan Armatrading, and last year’s recipient, Sting.

“I’m proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognised by The Ivors Academy,” Bruce said in a statement. “In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last 50 years.”

Bruce continued, “This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way. For this, I will always remain deeply appreciative.”

Springsteen is being honoured for his “outstanding contribution to the craft of songwriting,” as well as his “impact on the UK’s cultural landscape,” according to The Ivors Academy’s official website.

The announcement comes just over a year after Bruce released his 21st studio album, Only the Strong Survive, which peaked at number 8 on the Billboard 200.

The musician will be presented with the honour at The Ivors with Amazon Music ceremony in London on 23 May.

music-news.com



