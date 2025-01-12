 Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute To Sam Moore - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute To Sam Moore

by Paul Cashmere on January 13, 2025

in News

Bruce Springsteen has paid his respects to Sam Moore of Sam & Dave fame who passed away on Friday at age 89.

Sam Moore dies at age 89.

“Springsteen posted, “Over on E Street, we are heartbroken to hear of the death of Sam Moore, one of America’s greatest soul voices. There simply isn’t another sound like Sam’s soulful tenor in American music. Having had the honor to work with Sam on several occasions, he was a sweet and funny man. He was filled with stories of the halcyon days of soul music, and to the end had that edge of deep authenticity in his voice I could only wonder at. We offer our prayers to his wife Joyce and thanks for the immortal recordings Sam left us. God bless.”

In an interview with PBS Sam Moore said that the first time he met Bruce he had no idea who he was. “We first met, I didn’t know anything about him, and Dave and I were playing at this club (The Stone Pony). I was told that Bruce would come in to see Sam & Dave and I went ‘who is that’. And they said ‘Bruce Springsteen’ and I said okay and left it alone. It went from there and we have been friends ever since.’

Bruce sang a duet ‘Better To Have and Not Need” with Sam Moore on Moore’s 2006 album ‘Overnight Sensation’.

Sam sang two songs with Bruce, ‘Soul Days’ and I Forgot To Be Your Lover’ with Bruce on Springsteen’s 2022 album ‘Only The Strong Survive’.

