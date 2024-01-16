 Bruce Springsteen To Consult For Movie Album His Album 'Nebraska' - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen Nebraska

Bruce Springsteen To Consult For Movie Album His Album ‘Nebraska’

by Paul Cashmere on January 16, 2024

in News

Bruce Springsteen is said to have been hired as a consultant on a feature film about the making of his 1982 album ‘Nebraska’.

Bruce was reportedly hired by ‘Black Mass’ director Scott Cooper, who is probably best known for his 2009 film ‘Crazy Heart’ starring Jeff Bridges as a washed-up country singer.

Showbiz 411 reported the rumoured collaboration, and added: “Austin Butler is a possibility (to play Bruce) but after playing Elvis Presley he might not be the right choice.”

Sources also said Scott definitely does not have Timothée Chalamet in mind to play Bruce, as the actor is about to play Bob Dylan in another film.

Bruce’s sixth studio album ‘Nebraska’ was lauded as an introspective turn for Springsteen, and is said to have been inspired by a bout of depression.

Music legend has it that Bruce intended to rerecord the raw, emotional demo tracks that would comprise the forthcoming ‘Nebraska’, but eventually decided to release the songs as they were.

World of Reel has also reported a film might be on the way based on the 2023 book ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska’ by Warren Zanes.

Bruce was recently forced to cancel and reschedule several shows after being diagnosed with peptic ulcer disease.

A statement on the singer’s Instagram posted on 27 September 2023 said: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows.

“We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

In October 2023, Bruce added said he was “deeply sorry” about the change in plans while appearing on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio show ‘From My Home to Yours’.

He said: “Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding.

“I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still unfortunately rocking my internal world.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Max Weinberg, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Jake Clemons, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Nils Lofgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ace Frehley at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ace Frehley Has New Music for 2024 with ‘10000 Volts’

Ace Frehley will release his eighth solo studio album ’10,000 Volts’ in February with the title track ready to go now.

2 hours ago
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
James Reyne Kicks Off Crawl File Tour With All Crawl

James Reyne is marking the 40th anniversary of the first Australian Crawl best of ‘Crawl File’ with the ‘Crawl File’ tour for 2024.

2 hours ago
MJ will premiere in Sydney in 2025. Photo from the Original Broadway production featuring Myles Frost as Michael Jackson.
Michael Jackson ‘MJ’ UK Cast Announced

Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain, producers of the acclaimed Broadway musical MJ, announce casting for the UK premiere production which begins performances at the Prince Edward Theatre, London from Wednesday 6 March 2024 (Press Night: Wednesday 27 March 2024 at 7:00pm).

16 hours ago
Jon Stevens Fuses The Hits Of INXS and Noiseworks at Red Hot Summer

Jon Stevens was lead singer of INXS from 2000-2003. He toured the world with the band performing a 40-city tour in North America in 2002 as well as dates in the UK and South America. Jon knows the songs of INXS just like he knows his own Noiseworks songs. For Red Hot Summer you are getting both.

1 day ago
Michael Jackson Thriller vinyl
Michael Jackson Biopic Will Premiere In April 2025

The long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic will hit screens next April.

2 days ago
Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney’s Seven Australian Got Back Concerts Made $US37 Million ($AUD55m)

Paul McCartney’s seven sold-out shows in Australia at the end of 2023 made around $US37 million ($AUD55m).

4 days ago
Pretenders Learning To Crawl
Pretenders ‘Learning To Crawl’ Turns 40

Pretenders third album ‘Learning To Crawl’ is turning 40. ‘Learning To Crawl’ was released on 13 January, 1984. It was the first album since the death of two members, Pete Fardon and James Honeyman-Scott, who both died of drug overdoses.

4 days ago