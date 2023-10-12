 Bruce Springsteen Updates Fans on his Health Issues - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen Updates Fans on his Health Issues

by Music-News.com on October 12, 2023

Bruce Springsteen has updated fans on his peptic ulcer disease experience.

During a Tuesday episode of SiriusXM’s From My Home To Yours, Bruce introduced himself as “your favorite rock star with a bitch of a bellyache”.

Bruce and The E Street Band announced last month that they had been forced to postpone their remaining 2023 tour dates as a result of Bruce’s peptic ulcer disease diagnosis.

Bruce first opened up about his diagnosis on 6 September, when he postponed three shows.

“Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding,” Bruce said. “I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still unfortunately rocking my internal world.”

In late September, Bruce and the band announced that the remaining 2023 tour dates had been postponed due to Bruce’s stomach illness. A statement on social media shared that Bruce has “continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks.”

Bruce and the band kicked off the tour in Tampa, Florida last February, marking their first U.S. tour dates since 2016 as well as the first international dates since 2017.

According to The Cleveland Clinic, peptic ulcer disease causes sharp and burning pain in the stomach which can be aggravated by neglecting to eat or by eating spicy or acidic foods.

