By The C Adds A Cronulla Show - Noise11.com

Hey, you there in The Shire. Yes you, and you, and you. Barnesy is coming to play for you with a new By The C show added for Cronulla.

By The C’s Sydney show is on 29 October 2023 at the Don Lucas Reserve in Cronulla.

Jimmy will headline the day with The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and Mahalia Barnes and the Soulmates.

Jimmy Barnes said in a statement, “I am very happy to be hitting the road again for theBy the C tour. After my surgery, I am happy to announce that not only am I back on my feet, I’m fitter and stronger than I’ve been in years. So, let’s get ready to rock! We’re being joined on these shows by The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and my fabulous daughter Mahalia Barnes and her band The Soul Mates. It’s a great line up and it will be a killer tour. I look forward to seeing you all there!”

BY THE C

DON LUCAS RESERVE, CRONULLA NSW

Sunday 29th October 2023

Tickets on sale Friday 16th June at 10.00am AEST

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

TORQUAY COMMON, TORQUAY VIC

Saturday 2nd December 2023

***SHOW ALREADY ON SALE***

