 By The C Adds A Cronulla Show - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015.

By The C Adds A Cronulla Show

by Paul Cashmere on June 14, 2023

in News

Hey, you there in The Shire. Yes you, and you, and you. Barnesy is coming to play for you with a new By The C show added for Cronulla.

By The C’s Sydney show is on 29 October 2023 at the Don Lucas Reserve in Cronulla.

Jimmy will headline the day with The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and Mahalia Barnes and the Soulmates.

Jimmy Barnes said in a statement, “I am very happy to be hitting the road again for theBy the C tour. After my surgery, I am happy to announce that not only am I back on my feet, I’m fitter and stronger than I’ve been in years. So, let’s get ready to rock! We’re being joined on these shows by The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and my fabulous daughter Mahalia Barnes and her band The Soul Mates. It’s a great line up and it will be a killer tour. I look forward to seeing you all there!”

BY THE C

DON LUCAS RESERVE, CRONULLA NSW
Sunday 29th October 2023

Tickets on sale Friday 16th June at 10.00am AEST
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

TORQUAY COMMON, TORQUAY VIC
Saturday 2nd December 2023
***SHOW ALREADY ON SALE***

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Gleeson of The Angels Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Screaming Jets Add More Dates To The Rock Vault Tour

The Screaming Jets will head out for more shows expanding the 30th Anniversary of the ‘All For One’ album with the Rock Vault Tour.

1 day ago
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Johnson Treats Sam Fender Fans To Some Real Music

Fans of UK pop singer Sam Fender were treated to some unexpected reality when Brian Johnson popped up with Fender to perform a couple of AC/DC classic.

1 day ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Makes A Last Minute UK Appearance

Kylie Minogue says her surprise performance at the Summertime Ball was so "last minute," it was "almost a surprise" for her.

1 day ago
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Angels Add Brewster Brothers Song To Upcoming Orchestra Shows

The Angels have once again recruited composer, orchestrator Rob John to write a new score for a Brewster Brothers song to be included in the upcoming Symphony of Angels shows by The Angels.

5 days ago
Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Premieres ‘Key To The Highway’ Video From Upcoming ’24 Nights’

Eric Clapton has delivered another live performance video with 'Key To the Highway' from the upcoming expanded '24 Nights'.

5 days ago
Joan Jett at Red Hot Summer, Mornington, 19 January 2019 photo by Karen Freedman
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Have New Music for 2023

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts have slipped out six new songs with the ‘Mindsets’ EP.

5 days ago
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young’s Expanded ‘Ragged Glory’ To Be Included In Official Release Series 5

Neil Young’s fifth edition of the remastered box sets will include the expanded edition of 1990’s ‘Ragged Glory’ on ‘Neil Young Official Release Series Discs 22, 23+, 24 & 25’.

5 days ago