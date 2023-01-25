 Chris Shiflett Sets Some Solo Dates Ahead Of Foo Fighters Reactivity - Noise11.com
Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Shiflett Sets Some Solo Dates Ahead Of Foo Fighters Reactivity

by Paul Cashmere on January 25, 2023

in News

Chris Shiflett has six UK dates to play in March.

Shiflett has released two solo albums. ‘West Coast Town’ was released in 2017. ‘Hard Lessons’ was released in 2019. His other band Chris Shiflett & the Dead Peasants’ also had two albums in 2010 and 2013.

Shiflett’s first album with Foo Fighters was the fourth FF album ‘One by One’ in 2002. He has been with the band ever since.

Chris Shiflett UK dates are:

21 March – Whelan’s, Dublin
22 March – Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox, Glasgow
24 March – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
25 March – Band on the Wall, Manchester
26 March – Thekla Bristol
28 March – Scala, London

Foo Fighters will reactivate for the Boston Calling Music Festival on 26 May, 2023. A new drummer following the death of Taylor Hawkins is yet to be announced.

