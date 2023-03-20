 Chrissie Hynde Pisses All Over The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Noise11.com
Pretenders ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chrissie Hynde Pisses All Over The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

by Paul Cashmere on March 20, 2023

in News

Chrissie Hynde has rejected her 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction for The Pretenders.

Chrissie Hynde and Martin Chambers, the surviving members of The Pretenders, accepted their induction from Neil Young in 2005. Chrissie and Martin accepted the award on behalf bass player Pete Farndon, who died in 1983 and James Honeyman-Scott, who died in 1982.

In a statement Chrissie Hynde said:

If anyone wants my position in the rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame they are welcome to it. I don’t even wanna be associated with it. It’s just more establishment backslapping. I got in a band so I didn’t have to be part of all that.

I was living a happy life in Rio when I got the call I was being inducted. My heart sank because I knew I’d have to go back for it as it would be too much of a kick in the teeth to my parents if I didn’t. I’d upset them enough by then, so it was one of those things that would bail me out from years of disappointing them. ( like moving out of the USA and being arrested at PETA protests and my general personality ).

Other than Neil Young’s participation in the induction process, the whole thing was, and is, total bollocks.

It’s absolutely nothing to do with rock ‘n’ roll and anyone who thinks it is is a fool.
The Pretenders first international hit was ‘Brass In Pocket’ in 1979. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame took no time in inducting the band exactly 25 years after their first album. To qualify for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, artists must have released their first record 25 years earlier.

Acts not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include Oasis, New Order, Jethro Tull, Iron Maiden, Soundgarden, Motorhead, Smashing Pumpkins, Blur, Warren Zevon, Korn and Rage Against the Machine, to name a few.

