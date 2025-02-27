Civic To Open For The Sex Pistols In Australia - Noise11.com

Melbourne punk band Civic will open for The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter on their upcoming Australian tour.

Civic releases their first album ‘Future Forecast’ in 2021 on King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s ‘Flightless’ label.

The second album ‘Taken By Force’ came put in 2023 on Cooking Vinyl Australia and ATO worldwide.

The Sex Pistols with Frank Carter will be performing the complete Never Mind The Bollocks albums for the Australia and New Zealand dates which start April 2 in Christchurch New Zealand.

The Sex Pistols features original members Paul Cook, Steve Jones and Glen Matlock. Matlock was in Australia in 2024 in the Blondie band.

SEX PISTOLS FEATURING FRANK CARTER – 2025 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Wednesday April 2 Town Hall, Auckland

Thursday April 3 Town Hall, Christchurch

Saturday April 5 Festival Hall, Melbourne

Sunday April 6 Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Tuesday April 8 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Wednesday April 9 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday April 11 Fremantle Prison, Fremantle

https://www.livenation.com.au/sex-pistols-tickets-adp1907

