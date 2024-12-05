 Cold Chisel Completes Australian Dates But New Zealand Is Yet To Come - Noise11.com
Cold Chisel Flemington 25 October 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Cold Chisel Flemington 25 October 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Cold Chisel Completes Australian Dates But New Zealand Is Yet To Come

by Paul Cashmere on December 5, 2024

in News

On so it ends … for Australia anyway. Cold Chisel The Big 5-O tour played its last date in Sydney last night (4 December 2024) but there are still three more New Zealand shows scheduled for January 2025.

Cold Chisel performed 24 shows around Australia for The Big 5-O including the warm-up show in Wollongong billed as The Barking Spiders.

The songs played at every show were:

All For You
Bow River
Breakfast at Sweethearts
Cheap Wine
Choir Girl
Flame Trees
Forever Now
Goodbye Astrid Goodbye
Khe Sanh
Merry-Go-Round
My Baby
Rising Sun
Saturday Night
Shipping Steel
Standing On The Outside
You Got Nothing I Want

There were also some rarities. ‘Don’t Let Go’ was played twice, ‘Rosaline’ seven times, ‘One Long Day’ eight times and ‘Georgia On My Mind’ and ‘Plaza’ nine times.

‘You’ve Got To Me’, the new song from the 2024 compilation, was an early scratching leaving the setlist after the 9 November show in Ballarat after just 10 plays.

Cold Chisel setlist, Sydney, 4 December 2025

Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)
Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
HQ454 Monroe (from No Plans, 2012)
Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)
Rising Sun (from East, 1980)
My Baby (from East, 1980)
All for You (from No Plans, 2012)
Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Choirgirl (from East, 1980)
Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Four Walls (from East, 1980)
Houndog (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Georgia On My Mind (b-side Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) Steel,1979)
You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:
Plaza (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Encore 2:
Taipan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

New Zealand dates are:

18 January, Queenstown
25 January, Taupō
26 January, Whitianga

