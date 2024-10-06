Cold Chisel Play First Official Show Of The Big-Five 0 2024 Tour - Noise11.com

Following the (not so) secret “Barking Spiders” show in Wollongong earlier this week, the first official show of Cold Chisel’s ‘The Big Five O’ tour kicked off in Armidale, NSW on Saturday, 5 October 2024.
Why Armidale? The very first Cold Chisel show was 2 March 1974 at the Armidale Town Hall. Don Walker was studying in Armidale at the time.
Show two was a different show to the Barking Spiders show in the ‘Gong.
‘One Long Day’ from the debut album was played for the first time since 2015. Live favs covers ‘Don’t Let Go’ and ‘Georgia’ popped up for the Armidale show. ‘HQ454 Monroe’ from 2011 also returned.
However around the moving parts there are the staple from the five classic albums of the initial era, 1978 to 1984 and the albums ‘Cold Chisel’, ‘Breakfast at Sweethearts’, ‘East’, ‘Circus Animals’ and ‘Twentieth Century’.
Cold Chisel setlist 5 October 2024:
Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)
Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Choirgirl (from East, 1980)
One Long Day (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Rising Sun (from East, 1980)
My Baby (from East, 1980)
You’ve Got To Move (from 50 Years – The Best Of, 2024)
You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)
HQ454 Monroe (from The Best of Cold Chisel – All For You, 2011)
Georgia (from The Barking Spiders Live: 1983)
Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Encore:
Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
All for You (from The Best of Cold Chisel – All For You, 2011)
Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)
Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Encore 2:
Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Don’t Let Go (from Swingshift, 1981)
Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Cold Chisel dates are:
Tuesday, 8 October 2024
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Friday, 11 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 12 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Tuesday, 15 October 2024
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 19 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Sunday, 20 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Friday, 25 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 26 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Wednesday, 30 October 2024
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, 2 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Sunday, 3 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Wednesday, 6 November 2024
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 9 November 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Sunday, 10 November 2024
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Wednesday, 13 November 2024
MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 16 November 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Sunday, 17 November 2024
VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus
Friday, 22 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 23 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Thursday, 28 November 2024
Patrick White Lawns, Canberra ACT
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 30 November 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Wednesday, 4 December 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Cold Chisel also have three shows in New Zealand in January 2025.
18 January, Queenstown
25 January, Taupo
26 January, Whitianga
