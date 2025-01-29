 Coldplay Played To 110000 In India - Noise11.com
Coldplay at Marvel Stadium Melbourne 30 October 2024 photo credit @jordankmunns supplied by Live Nation

Coldplay at Marvel Stadium Melbourne 30 October 2024 photo credit @jordankmunns supplied by Live Nation

Coldplay Played To 110000 In India

by Music-News.com on January 29, 2025

in News

Coldplay has broken the record for playing the largest stadium show of the 21st century.

The band performed for more than 111,000 fans per night at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

The two-night stint marked the first time Coldplay has played in the country.

This narrowly beats the record set by country music star George Strait, who in June played to 110,905 fans in Texas. Strait’s show will retain the record for the largest US stadium concert.

In comparison, Taylor Swift’s largest Eras show was at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia on 16 February 2024, where she sang for a crowd of 96,000.

Coldplay’s India dates are part of the band’s global Music of the Spheres World Tour that kicked off in March 2022, selling out stadiums on five continents.

According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the global trek has sold more tickets than any tour in history, at 10.3 million as of December.

About half the tour’s 175 concerts have been in Europe, where 5.2 million tickets were sold across 87 shows.

The Music of the Spheres World Tour will pick up again in April with shows in Hong Kong, China and Seoul before heading back to the US and Canada.

The tour is currently scheduled to close with 10 sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium in London in August and September 2025.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

TV On The Radio. Photo by Tim Cashmere.music news, noise11.com
TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Drops ‘Drop’

Tunde Adebimpe of TV On The Radio has a solo song ‘Drop’ and a solo album ‘Thee Black Boltz’ coming in April.

6 hours ago
Kisschasy
Kisschasy To Perform 2007 Album ‘Hymns for the New Believer’ Live

Kisschasy will regroup to perform complete album shows of their second album ‘Hymns for the Nonbeliever’ in June.

7 hours ago
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blunt Makes 20th Anniversary of Back To Bedlam With Tour Down Under

James Blunt is heading back to Australia and New Zealand in October for shows to mark the 20th anniversary of his classic debut album ‘Back To Bedlam’.

8 hours ago
Lady Gaga Photo credit Frank LeBon suppilied by Universal
Lady Gaga Announces New Album ‘Mayhem’

Lady Gaga will release her seventh album titled ‘Mayhem’ in March.

1 day ago
Grimes
Grimes Distances Herself From Her Vile Ex Musk

Grimes is fed up of being "hated all the time" for her former partner Elon Musk's controversial behaviour.

6 days ago
The Waifs photo by Jarrad Seng
The Waifs Add Regional Dates Alongside Summersalt Tour

The Waifs will play a stack of regional dates as they tour the country as part of the Summersalt music festival.

January 20, 2025
Coldplay at Marvel Stadium Melbourne 30 October 2024 photo credit @jordankmunns supplied by Live Nation
Coldplay To Stream Indian Concert

Coldplay's biggest ever show in India will be live streamed on Disney+ on Hotstar on January 26.

January 18, 2025