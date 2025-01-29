Coldplay Played To 110000 In India - Noise11.com

Coldplay has broken the record for playing the largest stadium show of the 21st century.

The band performed for more than 111,000 fans per night at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

The two-night stint marked the first time Coldplay has played in the country.

This narrowly beats the record set by country music star George Strait, who in June played to 110,905 fans in Texas. Strait’s show will retain the record for the largest US stadium concert.

In comparison, Taylor Swift’s largest Eras show was at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia on 16 February 2024, where she sang for a crowd of 96,000.

Coldplay’s India dates are part of the band’s global Music of the Spheres World Tour that kicked off in March 2022, selling out stadiums on five continents.

According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the global trek has sold more tickets than any tour in history, at 10.3 million as of December.

About half the tour’s 175 concerts have been in Europe, where 5.2 million tickets were sold across 87 shows.

The Music of the Spheres World Tour will pick up again in April with shows in Hong Kong, China and Seoul before heading back to the US and Canada.

The tour is currently scheduled to close with 10 sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium in London in August and September 2025.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com