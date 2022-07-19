 Colin Hay Has A Stack Of Australian Dates In November - Noise11.com
Colin Hay performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 11 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Colin Hay Has A Stack Of Australian Dates In November

by Paul Cashmere on July 19, 2022

in News

Colin has been touring the USA as part of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band. Ringo takes his friends on the road and they all play their own hits in the set.

Colin has been performing ‘Down Under’ with Ringo between Hamish Stuart of Average White Band’s ‘Pick Up The Pieces’ and Ringo doing The Beatles cover of The Shirelles ‘Boys’.

He has also been playing ‘Overkill’ between Ringo’s ‘Back Off Boogaloo’ and Steve Lukather of Toto’s ‘Africa’ and ‘Who Can It Be Now’ between Ringo’s Beatles’ track ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ and Toto’s ‘Hold The Line’.

The title track of Colin Hay’s latest album ‘Now and the Evermore’ features Ringo on drums. “The first thing you’ll hear on Now And The Evermore, is a drum fill played by Ringo Starr,” Colin says. “This is terribly exciting, because for me growing up, there was The Beatles, and then there was everybody else. Some days I think we’re still trying to make something that’s as close as possible to “Rubber Soul” when their creative wellspring was starting to bubble over. With this new record, I tried to make it sound as beautiful as I could. Sometimes beauty hurts, but it’s a good pain.”

Colin Hay Tour Dates:
Thursday 3rd November – Capital Theatre, Bendigo VIC
Friday 4th November – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC
Saturday 5th November – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC
Friday 11th November – HOTA Kings Theatre, Gold Coast QLD
Saturday 12th November – Caloundra Events Centre, Caloundra QLD
Sunday 13th November – Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm QLD
Wednesday 16th November – Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT
Friday 18th November – Concourse Concert Hall, Chatswood NSW
Saturday 19th November – Sydney Recital Hall, Sydney NSW
Sunday 20th November – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

