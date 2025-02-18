Conrad Sewell Has A Few Acoustic Regional Pub Dates To Mark 10 Years Since ‘Firestone’ - Noise11.com

Conrad Sewell has put together a series of acoustic pub dates in regional New South Wales and Queensland to mark 10 years since his hit with Kygo ‘Firestone’.

The song reached no 10 in Australia and number one in Czech Republic, Lebanon, Hungary and Norway as well as number one on the UK Dance chart a decade ago.

Conrad said, “Firestone changed my life in many ways, it’s always incredible to be a part of a song that touches that many people. But for the song to still stand the test of time and be so loved 10 years later is a dream come true.

“Most of my songs I wrote on an acoustic guitar or just a piano, they were all born from a very raw place, and that is what we are going to be showcasing on this tour, the storytelling and the essence of the biggest songs of my career.”

FIRESTONE 10TH ANNIVERSARY: ACOUSTIC SESSIONS TOUR DATES

FRI 04 APR | JETTY BEACH HOUSE, COFFS HARBOUR NSW | 18+

SAT 05 APR | KINGSCLIFF BEACH HOTEL, KINGSCLIFF NSW | 18+

FRI 11 APR | DRIFTERS WHARF, CENTRAL COAST NSW | 18+

SAT 12 APR | DEE WHY SHOWROOM, DEE WHY NSW | 18+

FRI 02 MAY | BOWRAL BOWLING CLUB, BOWRAL NSW | 14+

SAT 03 MAY | THE COUNTRY CLUB, ST GEORGES BASIN NSW | 18+

FRI 09 MAY | EXCHANGE HOTEL, NEWCASTLE NSW | 18+

SAT 10 MAY | THE RECKY, ELIZABETH BEACH NSW | 18+

FRI 16 MAY | WILLIAM FARRER HOTEL, WAGGA WAGGA NSW | 18+

SAT 17 MAY | BEER DELUXE, ALBURY NSW | 18+

FRI 23 MAY | METROPOLITAN HOTEL, MACKAY QLD | 18+

SAT 24 MAY | THE STRAND, YEPPOON QLD | 18+

FRI 30 MAY | CLEVELAND SANDS HOTEL, CLEVELAND QLD | 18+

SAT 31 MAY | KINGS BEACH TAVERN, KINGS BEACH QLD | 18+

All tickets available from conradsewellmusic.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

