 Coolio Cause of Death Revealed - Noise11.com
Coolio, Noise11, Photo

Coolio

Coolio Cause of Death Revealed

by Music-News.com on April 7, 2023

in News

Coolio’s longtime manager Jarez Posey has revealed the rapper died from a fentanyl overdose.

He was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend’s house in Los Angeles in September, with reports at the time suggesting paramedics suspected cardiac arrest caused the 59-year-old’s sudden death.

TMZ has now broken the story that fentanyl was to blame, with the news site quoting Posey as stating Coolio’s family recently received the news from the coroner. Traces of heroin and methamphetamines were also found in his system.

Posey added that investigators determined the Gangsta’s Paradise hitmaker’s severe asthma and decades-long use of cigarettes also played a factor in his death – specifically that it meant his body was unable to fight back against the overdose.

According to Posey, Coolio’s children are planning to honour their father’s memory through documentaries, film and music. They will “remember their dad for the great man he was… and the public should know how much they loved him, and how he conquered the world both on the stage and when he wasn’t performing,” he said.

