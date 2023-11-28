 Corey Taylor Shuts Down Slipknot Drummer Speculation - Noise11.com
Corey Taylor has dismissed the idea Slipknot have settled on their new drummer.

Slipknot shocked fans earlier this month by announcing the “creative decision” that longtime drummer Jay Weinberg was no longer part of the band after nine years behind the kit.

Former Venom Inc. drummer Jeramie Kling has been fueling speculation he could be the replacement, sharing a graphic of the heavy metal icon’s logo.

He captioned the picture: “Drumming is simply a matter of timing. Bring it to you. Invite the chaos.”

And just last week, he referenced the group’s ‘Heretic Anthem’ with a picture of a new snare drum and the hashtag “#im666”.

However, frontman Corey has shut down the rumours and insisted the musician isn’t even on the band’s radar.

Taking to X (forrly Twitter) on Monday (27.11.23), he wrote: “To everyone wondering about our new drummer… It’s not him.

“Stop letting him troll you. He’s not even on the list. #hesnot666 (sic)”

The remaining members of Slipknot previously confirmed Jay’s departure in a statement thanking him “for his dedication and passion over the past ten years”.

They continued: “No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honoured Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it.” The band vowed: “Slipknot is intent on evolving.

“The band has decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

The drummer later admitted he had no idea he was going to be axed from the line-up.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after.

“However, I’ve been overwhelmed by – and truly grateful for – the outpouring of love and support I’ve received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home.”

