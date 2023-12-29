 Could There Be New Boom Crash Opera Music In 2024? - Noise11.com
Could There Be New Boom Crash Opera Music In 2024?

by Paul Cashmere on December 29, 2023

in News

Boom Crash Opera will start a busy 2024 with The Best Things tour started March 1 but we have to go right back to 1997 for the last Boom Crash Opera album ‘Gizmo Mantra’.

Could Boom Crash Opera release their first new music for the 21st century in 2024? All drummer Peter ‘Maz’ Maslen can give us is a “maybe”.

Maz tells Noise11.com, “There is always a dialogue around new music … always. It is just the energy to do it. Bands have a finite period from when they start to when they start having families and other priorities in life. That for us happened around the mid 90s. From the mid 90s and for the next decade it was ‘no, can’t do this, won’t do that’. Now that we have the time in our senior years there seems to be more time to do it. That is not a suggestion that there will be new music but there is dialogue around it. We could actually do it. Its just the emotional energy that runs through that process. I think a lot of bands of our era would struggle dealing with the musical relationships with each other”.

There is an unreleased album ‘Born Again’. In 1995, Boom Crash Opera released their fifth album ‘Born’. ‘Born’ was released in March 1995 in a double disc package for the second album ‘Born Again’ to follow in April. It didn’t, and has remained unreleased to this day. But Boom Crash Opera do perform some of the songs live.

Maz says, “There is dialogue on that too and my personal view is that I think we should re-record that record. We play about two or three of those songs from ‘Born Again’ live. They are songs people have never heard before. I think there is merit in doing those songs again. The energy to go into a studio and reinvigorate the musical relationship with each other and get everyone in an area where everyone is focused and happy takes so much emotional energy”.

Boom Crash Opera will kick off the 2024 tour in Geelong on March 1. Get tickets here

THE BEST THINGS ON TOUR Dates are:

March 2024
Friday 1 The Wool Exchange, Geelong
Saturday 2 The Gov, Adelaide
Friday 8 Frankston Art Centre, Frankston
Saturday 9 Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Saturday 16 The Triffid, Brisbane
Sunday 17 Miami Marketta, Gold Coast
Friday 22 Freo Social, Fremantle
Saturday 23 Astor Theatre, Perth

April 2024
Friday 5 Factory Theatre, Sydney
Saturday 6 Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

https://www.boomcrashopera.com/tour

