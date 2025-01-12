Cradle of Filth Members Marry - Noise11.com

Marek ‘Ashok’ Šmerda and Zoë M. Federoff of Cradle of Filth married on the weekend in Tucson, Arizona.

Frontman Dani Filth posted “We had an absolutely wonderful day yesterday celebrating the marriage of Ashok and Zoe in Tucson, Arizona amidst a plethora of family and friends.

“Congratulations to the married couple…. Mr and Mrs Smerda! 🎉”

Ashok and Zoe became engaged a year ago. Ashok has been the guitarist for Cradle of Filth sine 2014. Zoe on keyboards joined in 2022.

