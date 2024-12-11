Crowded House Bring Gravity Stairs To Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena #REVIEW - Noise11.com

Crowded House ‘Gravity Stairs’ tour has reached Melbourne almost two years after the ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ tour came through town and this one is a lot more entertaining.

Neil was in fine form, up for a chat and constantly reminding himself that with a lot of songs and an 11pm curfew, economy of words was probably best between the songs. But no, it didn’t happen. Neil held court at the first Crowded House headline show since the November 2022 tour.

With Neil in MC mode, guitarist (and son) Liam Finn and founding member and bass player Nick Seymour were Neil’s “second bananas”. Neil chastised some late comers, Liam broke a string and Nick was the straight man while keyboard player and the band’s producer Mitchell Froom and Neil’s other son Elroy avoided most of the banter.

Elroy did get a spotlight moment when he came forward to perform his new solo song ‘The Other’ which Neil says is now a Crowded House song.

Five songs from the recent ‘Gravity Stairs’ were woven throughout the setlist. They integrated better than what I recall the ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ new songs did on the previous tour.

There were some deep dive moments in the show. ‘Fingers of Love’ has been prominent in 2024 and has only been sparingly played since 2010. ‘Hole In The River’ has also been few and far between since the 2010 tour as has ‘She Goes On’ (which was going to be a snippet but Neil stretched out to the full version like Larry David making a spite statement as he soaked up every minute for the Rod Laver Arena 11pm curfew).

With these rare songs and the five new ‘Gravity Stairs’ tracks a few of the better-known songs ‘Now We’re Getting Somewhere’, ‘Into Temptation’ and ‘Its Only Natural’ were missing in action at this show.

There were only two Split Enz moments, with Neil’s pop masterpiece ‘I Got You’ and one of his most exquisite works ‘Message To My Girl’. ‘Something So Strong’ has a good fun addition with a mash-up of Deee-Lite’s 1990 dance hit ‘Groove Is In the Heart’ merged into Hot Chocolate’s 70s disco classic ‘You Sexy Thing’.

Crowded House delivers not so much a concert, it is more Neil Finn have 14000 of his friends around for a catch-up.

Crowded House, Melbourne, 10 December 2024

Mean to Me (from Crowded House, 1986)

Teenage Summer (from Gravity Stairs, 2024)

Fall at Your Feet (from Woodface, 1991)

Oh Hi (from Gravity Stairs, 2024)

When You Come (from Temple of Low Men, 1988)

To the Island (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)

Black and White Boy (from Together Alone, 1993)

Either Side of the World (from Intriguer, 2010)

Hole in the River (from Crowded House, 1986)

Night Song (from Gravity Stairs, 2024)

Message to My Girl (from Split Enz, Conflicting Emotions, 1983)

The Other (Elroy Finn song)

Fingers of Love (from Together Alone, 1993)

Private Universe (from Together Alone, 1993)

All That I Can Ever Own (from Gravity Stairs, 2024)

Four Seasons in One Day (from Woodface, 1991)

Weather With You (from Woodface, 1991)

The Howl (from Gravity Stairs, 2024)

Locked Out (from Together Alone, 1993)

Don’t Dream It’s Over (from Crowded House, 1986)

Distant Sun (from Together Alone, 1993)

Encore:

Something So Strong (from Crowded House, 1986)

World Where You Live (from Crowded House, 1986)

Chocolate Cake (from Woodface, 1991)

I Got You (from Split Enz, True Colours, 1980)

She Goes On (from Woodface, 1991)

Better Be Home Soon (from Temple of Low Men, 1988)

Crowded House shows to come:

13 December, Newcastle, Entertainment Centre

14 December, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

https://www.livenation.com.au/crowded-house-tickets-adp1359

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

