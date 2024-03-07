 Crowded House Close Global Citizen Nights - Noise11.com
Crowded House Close Global Citizen Nights

by Paul Cashmere on March 7, 2024

in News

On Tuesday and Wednesday 6 and 7 March 2024 the state of Victoria hosted Global Citizen Now with dignitaries from all over the world and a stunning closing performance from Melbourne’s Crowded House.

NB: For the sake of the argument … again … Crowded House formed in Melbourne, not Zealand. Neil Finn lived in Melbourne at the time and the other two founding members Nick Seymour and Paul Hester and both Victorian.

“I’m feeling inspired by a lot of young people in the house who are involved in advocating and inspiring people,” said Neil Finn. “It’s an honour to be in your presence, and to play for you. I hope when you go back to where you came from, every piece of goodwill will flower for you. We believe in you. Go forth.”

The evening also included a performance of ‘Shadows’ by Sampa The Great followed by Hugh Sheridan who introduced Sarah Ferguson who spoke of the Global Citizen Youth Leader project.

Crowded House performed:

Distant Sun (from Together Alone, 1993)
Life’s Imitation (from Gravity Stairs, 2024)
Fall at Your Feet (from Woodface, 1991)
When You Come (from Temple of Low Men, 1988)
Private Universe (from Together Alone, 1993)
Don’t Dream It’s Over (from Crowded House, 1986)
Something So Strong (With Ascension Choir) (from Crowded House, 1986)
Four Seasons in One Day (With Ascension Choir) (from Woodface, 1991)
Oh Hi (With Ascension Choir) Imitation (from Gravity Stairs, 2024)
Better Be Home Soon (With Ascension Choir) (from Temple of Low Men, 1988)

Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne is presented by the State Government of Victoria.

The Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne campaign and policy objectives are supported by the ASEAN Youth Agenda Indonesia 2023, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Ford Foundation, Foreign Policy Community Indonesia, Oaktree, Rotary International, Safer World For All and Uniting to Combat NTDs.

Visit globalcitizen.org/nights for more information.

