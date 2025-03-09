 Cyndi Lauper Announces Final North American Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Dates - Noise11.com
Cyndi Lauper Announces Final North American Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Dates

by Music-News.com on March 9, 2025

Cyndi Lauper has announced the final leg of her extensive year-long Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, with 25 North American tour dates for this summer. The cross-continent tour of outdoor amphitheaters and performing arts centers will begin July 15 and includes two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 29 and 30, as well as Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY on July 19.

Lauper’s international Farewell Tour – her first major headlining run in a decade – kicked off in North America last October, and included her first time ever headlining (and selling out) Madison Square Garden. Lauper’s performances have earned tremendous raves from the New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety, Vulture, USA Today, New York Post and many more, and surprise guests including Chaka Khan, Sam Smith, and Hayley Williams made special guest appearances along the way. The tour just visited the U.K. and Europe, and will head to Australia and Japan in April.

Lauper has also been raising money for the Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund at the Tides Foundation since the Farewell Tour launched last fall. So far approximately $150,000 has been raised through direct donations fans have made at her shows and through efforts like online campaigns in partnership with FanDiem.

Lauper – the GRAMMY, EMMY and TONY-winning artist celebrated for her history-making albums, music videos, advocacy and ever-evolving style – developed a unique show to connect her hits with the visual art she loves. Original collaborations featuring the work of Yayoi Kusama, Daniel Wurtzel, fashion designer Christian Siriano, and Geoffrey Mac play a key role in the concert presentation. The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour is produced by Live Nation and designed in partnership with Brian Burke Creative.

It’s been a tremendous past 12 months for Lauper, including the recent news that she has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2025. In addition to her tour and the release of Let The Canary Sing, a feature-length documentary film directed by Alison Elwood streaming on Paramount Plus, she has been celebrated with appearances on Graham Norton, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the TODAY Show, Watch What Happens Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Empire State Building was lit in canary yellow in her honor, and she has been profiled by CBS Sunday Morning, Vulture, the New York Times and Variety among many others. She was also honored with a hand imprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood (with an introduction by her friends Cher and Bebe Rexha), and introduced Sabrina Carpenter’s performance at the MTV VMA Awards last fall.

GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN FAREWELL 2025 SUMMER TOUR DATES:
Tue Jul 15 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
Thu Jul 17 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center
Sat Jul 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sun Jul 20 | Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann
Tue Jul 22 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Thu Jul 24 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Jul 25 | Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sun Jul 27 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
Tue Jul 29 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
Wed Jul 30 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 01 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sun Aug 03 | Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Tue Aug 05 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 07 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center
Sat Aug 09 | Bonner Springs, KS | Azura Amphitheater^
Tue Aug 12 | Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre^
Thu Aug 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 17 | Ridgefield, WA | Cascades Amphitheater
Tue Aug 19 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 21 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
Sat Aug 23 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 24 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 26 | Concord, CA | Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Fri Aug 29 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl^
Sat Aug 30 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl^

