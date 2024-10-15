Cyndi Lauper To Farewell Australia In 2025 - Noise11.com

Cyndi Lauper will return to Australia in 2025 for a final tour.

Cyndi last toured Australia in 2023 with Rod Stewart. Her first Australian tour was ‘True Colors’ in 1986. There was the ‘A Night To Remember’ tour in 1989, the ‘At Last tour’ of 2004, ‘Memphis Blues’ in 2011, the ‘30th Anniversary She’s So Unusual’ 2013 tour and the 2017 tour with Blondie.

Paul Dainty AO, President and CEO of TEG Dainty said: “It’s a true honour to promote Cyndi Lauper’s Farewell Tour. She’s an iconic artist who has left an indelible mark on the music world, and to be part of this momentous tour is incredibly special.”

CYNDI LAUPER 2025 FAREWELL TOUR – AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

MELBOURNE – Wednesday 2ND April – Rod Laver Arena

BRISBANE – Saturday 5th April – Entertainment Centre

NEWCASTLE – Monday 7th April – Entertainment Centre

SYDNEY – Tuesday 8th April – Qudos Bank Arena

ADELAIDE – Thursday 10th April – Entertainment Centre

PERTH – Saturday 12th April – RAC Arena

General public tickets go on sale at

2pm (local time) on Wednesday 23rd October from www.ticketek.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

