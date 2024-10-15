 Cyndi Lauper To Farewell Australia In 2025 - Noise11.com
Cyndi Lauper at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cyndi Lauper at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cyndi Lauper To Farewell Australia In 2025

by Paul Cashmere on October 15, 2024

in News

Cyndi Lauper will return to Australia in 2025 for a final tour.

Cyndi last toured Australia in 2023 with Rod Stewart. Her first Australian tour was ‘True Colors’ in 1986. There was the ‘A Night To Remember’ tour in 1989, the ‘At Last tour’ of 2004, ‘Memphis Blues’ in 2011, the ‘30th Anniversary She’s So Unusual’ 2013 tour and the 2017 tour with Blondie.

Paul Dainty AO, President and CEO of TEG Dainty said: “It’s a true honour to promote Cyndi Lauper’s Farewell Tour. She’s an iconic artist who has left an indelible mark on the music world, and to be part of this momentous tour is incredibly special.”

CYNDI LAUPER 2025 FAREWELL TOUR – AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

MELBOURNE – Wednesday 2ND April – Rod Laver Arena
BRISBANE – Saturday 5th April – Entertainment Centre
NEWCASTLE – Monday 7th April – Entertainment Centre
SYDNEY – Tuesday 8th April – Qudos Bank Arena
ADELAIDE – Thursday 10th April – Entertainment Centre
PERTH – Saturday 12th April – RAC Arena

General public tickets go on sale at
2pm (local time) on Wednesday 23rd October from www.ticketek.com.au

