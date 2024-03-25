Cyndi Lauper To Perform First UK Show In 8 Years - Noise11.com

Cyndi Lauper has announced her first UK solo headline show in eight years.

Lauper will play London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall on June 26, 2024, her first concert there since 1995.

Fans will get to hear timeless classics including ‘Time After Time’, ‘True Colors’, and ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’.

Cyndi said: “I haven’t played at the Royal Albert Hall since 1995, when I was there for my 12 Deadly Cyns tour, I was dressed like a Queen surrounded by Queens singing Hey Now Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in all my glory!

“I had a blast. And not only is the Royal Albert Hall one of the most important music venues but over 20 Suffragette rallies were held there! That makes it great for me.”

The same month, Cyndi will play the Pyramid Stage at the world-famous Glastonbury festival.

Meanwhile, the musician recently sold the majority of her music catalogue to Swedish company Pophouse, which was founded in 2014 by investor Conni Jonsson and ABBA star Björn Ulvaeus and is run by former Universal Music CEO Per Sundin.

The deal covers publishing and royalties of her music but does not include her Broadway works.

Sundin said: “Cyndi Lauper is an icon, with a career that has inspired generation after generation of music lovers. That she has entrusted us to protect and continue to grow her legacy is a privilege we are proud to accept.

“We set ourselves apart through our emphasis on artist and brand development, so that we can nurture the value of our investment, and we are pleased Cyndi endorses our vision for her remarkable catalogue of work.”

