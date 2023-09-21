Danny Estrin of Voyager Diagnosed With Cancer - Noise11.com

Danny Estrin, lead singer of Australian band Voyager, has had to put the upcoming Voyager European shows on hold after being diagnosed with cancer this week. He needs to undergo immediate treatment. The Australian shows will still go ahead.

An official announcement from the band states:

After an incredibly successful year representing Australia at Eurovision and releasing their new album ‘Fearless In Love’, Voyager’s lead singer Danny Estrin has had a shock cancer diagnosis requiring immediate treatment. The news comes less than two weeks ahead of their European tour, which is now postponed until late 2024.

Danny Estrin comments “Last week I was dealt some life-altering news: I’ve been diagnosed with a form of cancer that requires immediate treatment. I am absolutely devastated that we cannot perform on our forthcoming European tour, especially after this incredible Eurovision year we’ve had. I am on strict doctors’ orders to not take this lightly, put my health first and get this sorted so that we can be on stage again as soon as possible. This has been an extremely hard decision to make, but one that everyone will hopefully understand.”

Danny and his bandmates Alex, Ashley, Scott, and Simone, request privacy at this difficult time, and will not undertake any media engagements until further notice.

For now, Voyager’s Australian tour is going ahead however it is too early to know yet what the forthcoming weeks/months will hold. The band will endeavour to communicate with fans as soon as possible.

To support the band, people can purchase merchandise from the following stores: Kings Road (UK/EU), Merchbooth (USA), Wild Thing Records (AU). They can also sign up to the band’s Patreon to get exclusive behind the scenes content and updates and join the Voyager fan group and Discord community.