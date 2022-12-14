Darren Hayes Cancels Gold Coast Show Due To Poor Sales - Noise11.com

Former Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes has cancelled his upcoming Gold Coast show due to poor ticket sales and he has been totally honest about it.

Hayes posted a message to his Gold Coast fans citing the difficultly touring has become and that the Queensland show was “a financial and logistical nightmare.” He said after discussions to make it work he had no choice other than to cancel.

Hayes Gold Coast show was to be the final show on his 2023 Australia tour.

Darren’s post:

“As many of you know, since Covid-19 the live concert industry has been incredibly challenged and touring has become a financial and logistical nightmare for many musicians.

Sadly, my upcoming Australian tour has been severely impacted by those challenges and as a result, we’ve had to make the terribly difficult decision to cancel the Gold Coast date on the Australian leg of my ‘Do You Remember?’ tour.

Although my team and I agonized over the best way to try to make the numbers work, it became clear that although my promoter was ambitious in booking me into so many venues and large spaces, we simply hadn’t sold enough tickets overall to break even and that was putting the entire Australian leg of the tour in jeopardy unless we made some changes.

It was suggested to me to cancel several cities, or postpone the Australian tour altogether – but I refused to do that. People are flying in from all over the world to come to this tour and I couldn’t live with myself if I caused that kind of chaos to their lives.

Usually when something like this happens, an artist will put out a polite, vague excuse like ’scheduling conflicts’ or ‘unforeseen circumstances’ but I have too much respect for you to do that. I’ve always been truthful and this is the reality of the music industry in 2022.

It’s a strange time to be touring. Covid seems to have affected touring markets it different ways. In the UK we had to add six more shows. Similarly in the USA, I’m about to add 4 more dates. For whatever reason this is the situation in Australia for many artists and we all have to evolve and adapt to these changing times. If you have purchased a ticket to the Gold Coast show, I’ve been told Ticketek will contact you directly about a refund.

I love you folks – it pains me to have to disappoint anyone, especially those in my home state, but I hope you know we are working night and day to put on the best possible show.

Bringing this music to you, live, after being away so long, is a dream come true and a dream worth fighting for.

Love

Darren