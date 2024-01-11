 Destiny's Child Were Together For Tina Knowles 70th Birthday - Noise11.com
Destiny’s Child Were Together For Tina Knowles 70th Birthday

Tina Knowles has revealed that she was “serenaded by Destiny’s Child” for her 70th birthday.

The businesswoman took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video detailing how she celebrated her milestone birthday.

“This is turn up Tina, coming to you, on my birthday in my favourite place in the world, Malibu Beach,” Tina began in the selfie-style video. “And I have had the time of my life with all of my beautiful friends from Texas and my friends from California.”

Tina, who is Beyoncé Knowles’ mother, shared that she had a “spiritual weekend” which was “filled with love”.

“I had a little anxiety about turning 70, you know?” she confessed in the clip. “But I’m so blessed to be here, and I’m so blessed to have the life that I have and the people that I have around me. All the love.”

Tina then casually revealed that she had been “serenaded” by the iconic girl group, which consists of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

“I just got spoiled to death this weekend. I even got serenaded by Destiny’s Child. How amazing is that?” she told her followers. “So I just want to thank everyone who sent me flowers, everyone that told me a happy birthday. I got so many well wishes. I’ve got so many bonus children – beautiful bonus children – and I just feel so blessed. I love you guys. I love you so much.”

Tina’s video comes shortly after LeToya Luckett, who was a founding member of the girl group, shared a snap of Destiny’s Child posing together at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour on Instagram.

Destiny’s Child disbanded in 2006, but Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle have reunited several times since.

