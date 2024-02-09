Dhani Harrison Premiers ‘I.C.U.’ Video - Noise11.com

Dhani Harrison has made a music video for his 2023 ‘Innerstanding’ album track ‘I.C.U.’.

‘Innerstanding’, the second solo album for Dhani, was released in October. The album features contributions from Graham Coxon of Blur and Australian Mereki.

Shani has also released three album with Thenewno2.

Dhani Harrison is the son of George and Olivia Harrison. He also run Dark Horse Records, the label his father founded in 1974 to release his own albums as well as sign independent artists. Dark Horse is now the home of Cat Stevens and Billy Idol as well as the catalogue of Leon Russell, Joe Strummer and Ravi Shankar.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

