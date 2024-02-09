 Dhani Harrison Premiers ‘I.C.U.’ Video - Noise11.com
Dhani Harrison Premiers ‘I.C.U.’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on February 9, 2024

in News

Dhani Harrison has made a music video for his 2023 ‘Innerstanding’ album track ‘I.C.U.’.

‘Innerstanding’, the second solo album for Dhani, was released in October. The album features contributions from Graham Coxon of Blur and Australian Mereki.

Shani has also released three album with Thenewno2.

Dhani Harrison is the son of George and Olivia Harrison. He also run Dark Horse Records, the label his father founded in 1974 to release his own albums as well as sign independent artists. Dark Horse is now the home of Cat Stevens and Billy Idol as well as the catalogue of Leon Russell, Joe Strummer and Ravi Shankar.

