Dhani Harrison Shares New Song Damn That Frequency - Noise11.com

Dhani Harrison, son of George and now head of his father’s Dark Horse Records, has a new solo song ‘Damn That Frequency’.

Dhani released his first solo album ‘In Parallel’ in 2017 after three albums with his band Thenewno2 between 2008 and 2013, and one with his other band, supergroup Fistful of Mercy in 2010. Fistful of Mercy featured Ben Harper, Joseph Arthur and Jim Keltner.

Dhani will perform two shows in London and 18 and 19 October.

