Diddy Faces A New $10 million Lawsuit - Noise11.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing another alleged abuse lawsuit, with a woman claiming he dangled her over the edge of a 17th storey balcony.

Bryana ‘Bana’ Bongolan filed the lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week, as reported by TMZ.

She is suing the rapper for sexual battery, false imprisonment and other claims.

In the suit, the artist accuses Diddy of dangling her over the edge of a balcony at his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s apartment in September 2016.

According to the documents, Bongolan was staying with her friend when Combs came over late at night. She claims he began groping her, and when she tried to resist, he allegedly held her over the balcony.

Eventually, Bongolan claims Combs pulled her back up onto the balcony, before allegedly slamming her into some patio furniture. Bongolan is seeking $10 million (£7.85 million) in damages.

Combs’ team has released a statement denying these claims.

“Mr Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless.

“He has unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process. In court, the truth will come to light, demonstrating that the claims against Mr Combs are without merit.”

