Dog Trumpet Release Peter O’Doherty Penned ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’ - Noise11.com

Dog Trumpet’s latest preview of the upcoming ‘Shadowland’ album is ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’.

Dog Trumpet describe Clayton Looby as “ a free-spirited larrikin in my year; an obsessive surfer and ratbag”.

‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’ visualises the beaches of Sydney in the 1970s and recalls a time going to Barrenjoey High which bordered the sand hills of Avalon.

The video uses footage from the 1974 surf movie ‘A Winter’s Tale’, ‘The Lost Witzig Reels’ and ‘Morning of the Earth’ with thanks to Paul Witzig, Dick Hoole and Alby Falzon for footage from the 60s and 70s.

Shadowland, the eighth Dog Trumpet albums will be released on the 4th November 2022 on Vinyl, CD and digitally worldwide via Demon Music Group.

Upcoming shows:

Django Bar Marrickville -Friday 16th Sept. Tickets: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/t6a12/dog_trumpet.aspx

Polish White Eagle Club Turner ACT – Friday 23rd Sept. Tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/CAPBM

River Art Festival Moruya – Sat 24th Sept. Tickets: https://www.riverofart.com.au/luminous-art-after-dark/

