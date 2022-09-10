 Dog Trumpet Release Peter O’Doherty Penned ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’ - Noise11.com
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet Release Peter O’Doherty Penned ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’

by Paul Cashmere on September 10, 2022

Dog Trumpet’s latest preview of the upcoming ‘Shadowland’ album is ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’.

Dog Trumpet describe Clayton Looby as “ a free-spirited larrikin in my year; an obsessive surfer and ratbag”.

‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’ visualises the beaches of Sydney in the 1970s and recalls a time going to Barrenjoey High which bordered the sand hills of Avalon.

The video uses footage from the 1974 surf movie ‘A Winter’s Tale’, ‘The Lost Witzig Reels’ and ‘Morning of the Earth’ with thanks to Paul Witzig, Dick Hoole and Alby Falzon for footage from the 60s and 70s.

Shadowland, the eighth Dog Trumpet albums will be released on the 4th November 2022 on Vinyl, CD and digitally worldwide via Demon Music Group.

Upcoming shows:

Django Bar Marrickville -Friday 16th Sept. Tickets: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/t6a12/dog_trumpet.aspx

Polish White Eagle Club Turner ACT – Friday 23rd Sept. Tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/CAPBM

River Art Festival Moruya – Sat 24th Sept. Tickets: https://www.riverofart.com.au/luminous-art-after-dark/

Related Posts

The Libertines with Paul Dufour photo from The Libertines Twitter page
The Libertines Paul Dufour Dies

The Libertines are in "shock" after their original drummer, Paul Dufour, died on Tuesday (06.09.22).

2 days ago
Gavin Rossdale, Bush: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Gavin Rossdale Of Bush To Host A Cooking Show

Gavin Rossdale of Bush will turn television host for a new cooking show.

2 days ago
Phoenix, Thomas Mars - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Phoenix Team With Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig

Phoenix have debuted a new song ‘Tonight’ featuring Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and with a new video shot in August in Tokyo and Paris.

2 days ago
Nickelback perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 15 May 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nickelback To Release First Album In Five Years

Nickelback will follow-up their 2017 album ‘Feed The Machine’ with the all-new ‘Get Rollin’ in November.

3 days ago
Two Door Cinema Club
Two Door Cinema Club Cancel Tour As Bass Player Diagnosed With Auto-Immune Disease

Two Door Cinema Club have cancelled their tour as Kevin Baird battles an "incurable autoimmune disease".

4 days ago
Kings of Leon Add The Temper Trap To Australian Tour

The Temper Trap will tour Australia with Kings of Leon in October and November.

4 days ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Pays Tribute To Murdered Rapper Pat Stay

Eminem has paid tribute to acclaimed battle rapper Pat Stay.

5 days ago