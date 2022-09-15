 Doja Cat Channels The 90s The Next Album - Noise11.com
Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Doja Cat Channels The 90s The Next Album

by Music-News.com on September 16, 2022

in News

Doja Cat is taking inspiration from 1990s German rave music for her new album.

Doja Cat – whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – has “so many ideas” for her upcoming fourth studio album and explained that while she “can’t tell much” about the project, there will be a “hint of rave culture” to it.

She said: “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now. I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun. I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that. That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat went on to reveal that she is in the process of building her own studio and while she is warming to the idea of working with others, she has always liked to record her music alone.

She told CRFashion Book: “There’s studios I go to; my friends have studios. I’m actually building a studio right now in my house, and I’m really excited about that. But that’s gonna take a little while, so for now, I have to go to certain places.My process has always been, I don’t work with people. I’m never in the studio with people. I think I’m getting better at being open to that idea but I like things being sent to me and then being in my own place of tranquility and doing it on my own.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Glenn Hughes, Kings Of Chaos, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
The Dead Daisies Cancel Nashville Because of Glenn Hughes Throat Infection

Australian supergroup The Dead Daises have been forced to cancel their Nashville show this week after singer Glenn Hughes came down with a throat infection.

23 hours ago
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger For Calling Her A Cokehead

Nicki Minaj is suing a blogger named Nosey Heaux for calling her a Cokehead.

1 day ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Sued By Photographer

Miley Cyrus has been hit by a lawsuit from photographer Robert Barbera.

2 days ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Sheds A Tear As She Accepts Emmy

Lizzo became very emotional as she accepted her first Emmy Award on Monday night.

3 days ago
PnB Rock
Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead

American rapper PnB Rock is dead after being shot in a restaurant in Los Angeles.

3 days ago
Sam Fender
Sam Fender Axes Tour To Look After His Mental Health

Sam Fender has axed his upcoming US tour dates to look after his mental health.

4 days ago
Yungblud
Australian Albums: Yungblud Has The No 1 Album

UK punk-pop artist YUNGBLUD sees his self-titled third studio album debut at No.1 in Australia, England, Ireland, Scotland and New Zealand this week.

6 days ago