Doja Cat Channels The 90s The Next Album - Noise11.com

Doja Cat is taking inspiration from 1990s German rave music for her new album.

Doja Cat – whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – has “so many ideas” for her upcoming fourth studio album and explained that while she “can’t tell much” about the project, there will be a “hint of rave culture” to it.

She said: “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now. I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun. I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that. That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat went on to reveal that she is in the process of building her own studio and while she is warming to the idea of working with others, she has always liked to record her music alone.

She told CRFashion Book: “There’s studios I go to; my friends have studios. I’m actually building a studio right now in my house, and I’m really excited about that. But that’s gonna take a little while, so for now, I have to go to certain places.My process has always been, I don’t work with people. I’m never in the studio with people. I think I’m getting better at being open to that idea but I like things being sent to me and then being in my own place of tranquility and doing it on my own.”

